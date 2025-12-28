🌟How was your Holiday? Mine was super, actually. Everyone was happy with each other and their gifts. I didn’t loose my mind or fall asleep at dinner. How about you?

Enclosed is a little gem I threw together for all of us in midlife still doing the heavy Holiday shuffle! Click the post to read the whole thing…I think you’ll get a chuckle out of it…

🕊️ Happy New Year to you and yours from me and mines.

A Christmas Crapping, a poem Kim Druker Stockwell · December 24, 2023 ‘Twas the night before break and all through our house, not a creature was stirring except for us and our drink.- The fam will arrive! The house glitters and gleams! All folded, all dusted, all decorated, all clean! ‘They’re coming home!’ says we with glee in our hearts, we will watch movies, bake cookies and sign all the cards! Read full story

CINDY SULLIVAN, FITNESS GURU FOR MIDLIFE WARRIORS AND ABOVE!

Cindy and I had kids in nursery school together. We lost touch, but I found her on instagram and reached out to her a year ago or so. We finally connected and I cannot wait for you to meet her. She’s a fantastic influence for us all. Simple ways to keep our bodies moving, strong, and to stay positive!

A perfect way to start the New Year!

DEME NAVAB AND GREEK GODDESS GOURMET!

Deme is another mom I met at my kids’ school:) I recently heard she began a business making granola and reached out to her! I have tried it and I am a huge fan! But, Granola is just the start! This interview is about taking a long simmering ;) passion, in this case Deme’s for cooking and entrepreneurial spirit, and leaning into it.

I HAVE A BUNCH OF MAVEN 5Q PARTICIPANTS ALL READY TO RELEASE!!

Would you like to answer the Maven 5Q? It’s a fun exercise and your answers may surprise you! Click here to see a published example!

What is the most surprising part of being in this stage of life?

What’s one new thing you’re trying to embrace in mid-life?

If you could give yourself a piece of advice 20 years ago, what would it be and why?

What’s something that our generation had access to that you’d like to bring back?

If the next 20 years of your life had a theme, what would it be and why?

Send to me! womenssurvivalguide@gmail.com

I got a shout out here at THE EMPRESS …Thank you Alisa Kennedy Jones !

Are you a midlife empty nester?

I’d love to talk to you….I’m collecting stories we can all relate to….please reply to this post and we can connect!

Thank you for a great 2025, dear readers. I’m ready for 2026…why not. Are you?